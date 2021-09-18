Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of National Beverage worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,760,000 after buying an additional 1,547,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

