Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,406 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of The St. Joe worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The St. Joe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The St. Joe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

