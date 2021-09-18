Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,503 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Griffon worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Griffon by 6.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

