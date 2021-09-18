Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,215 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enova International were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $3,846,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,768 shares of company stock worth $450,003. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $32.05 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

