Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

