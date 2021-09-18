Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,000,191.25 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 21,756 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $478,414.44.

On Thursday, September 9th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 13,738 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00.

NYSE REPX opened at $23.52 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

