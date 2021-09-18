Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,940 ($77.61).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,829.50 ($63.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £78.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,665.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,853.56. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

