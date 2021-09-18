Robert Harris Schwartz Sells 10,505 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

