Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $278.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

