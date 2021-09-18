Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 654 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 308.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

