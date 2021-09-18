Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

