Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

