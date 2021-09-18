Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4,228.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 601,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

