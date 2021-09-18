Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,093 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $448.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

