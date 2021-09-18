Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 27,187 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,229,000 after buying an additional 480,393 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

