Rocket Vault Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00123707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00175178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.86 or 0.07116973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,210.57 or 0.99486064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00847440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

