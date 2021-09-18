Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Shares Up 1.1%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.90. 83,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

