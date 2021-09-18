Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,889. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,478 shares of company stock valued at $774,024. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

