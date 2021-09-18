Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.49 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

