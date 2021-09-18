Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $4.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

RROTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

