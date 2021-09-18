Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 460,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Rotor Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

