Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDRBF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

