Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:RUP opened at C$4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$854.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

