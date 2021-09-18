Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 658.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $230,235,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 158.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 987,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 605,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 400,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

