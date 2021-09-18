Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

