Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $4,956,000. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NAVI stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Navient Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

