Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Trading Up 1.3%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 584,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 619,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBB shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of C$535.70 million and a PE ratio of -96.25.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

