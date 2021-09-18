Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Acquires $10,240.00 in Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director William C. Haydon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SACH opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the second quarter worth $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 869.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 93,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 71.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SACH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

