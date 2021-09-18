salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

CRM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.53. 7,049,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.81. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.58.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.