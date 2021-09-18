Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Salzgitter stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

