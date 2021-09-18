Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €116.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.00 ($107.06).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €71.36 ($83.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.13.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

