Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 17328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,523,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

