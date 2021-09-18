Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

SC remained flat at $$41.41 during trading on Friday. 2,939,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,776. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

