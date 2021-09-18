SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,034,600 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 2,235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of SNWV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 2,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. SANUWAVE Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About SANUWAVE Health
