SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,034,600 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 2,235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SNWV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 2,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. SANUWAVE Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

