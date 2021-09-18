Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives $640.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SARTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF traded up $25.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $821.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.17 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $334.00 and a 12 month high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.