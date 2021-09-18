Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives $640.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SARTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF traded up $25.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $821.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.17 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $334.00 and a 12 month high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
