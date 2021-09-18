Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading Down 1.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $616.00 and last traded at $616.35. Approximately 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDMHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.70.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

