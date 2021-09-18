SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications stock opened at $352.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.07 and its 200-day moving average is $312.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

