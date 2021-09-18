Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.