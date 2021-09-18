Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,327 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

