Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the August 15th total of 230,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 629,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

