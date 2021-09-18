Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

SHNWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.