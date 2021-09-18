Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

MTA opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth $162,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth $2,955,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth $890,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 41.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,400,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 709,254 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

