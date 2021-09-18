SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

SCYX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 98,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.82. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

