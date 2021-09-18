Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,997. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

