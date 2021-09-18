Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SHIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,474,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,525,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $228.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

