Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.51.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

