Securian Asset Management Inc Has $605,000 Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

