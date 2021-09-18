Securian Asset Management Inc Has $617,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

