Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IDA stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

