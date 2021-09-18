Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Post by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $107.69 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

